"Questionable" Luka Doncic with Illness: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Memphis Grizzlies

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Are you ready for more exciting, young NBA players going head-to-head in what could be a thriving divisional rivalry for years to come? You are in luck, fresh off of an overtime thrilling victory against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzles tonight.

In other words, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis vs. Memphis’ Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson. With healthy lineups, it would be the first time this set of dynamic duos will face each other on the court.

However, the Mavs report that Doncic is questionable due to an illness, so the duel between duos may have to wait.

Projected Rookie of the Year, Morant is shifty with hops and is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and seven assists per game.

Home cooking: The Dallas Mavericks have won three straight home games. Yes, the “road warrior Mavs” have finally figured out how to take advantage of the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center, which holds the longest sell-out streak in NBA history (817 consecutive regular-season games).

Doncic makes history: Against the Pelicans, Doncic had one of the best statistical games of his career, scoring 30 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, and handing out 10 assists in 41 minutes. Doncic became the new franchise leader in triple-doubles (passing Jason Kidd’s record of 21).

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (38-24, 7th in the West, Grizzlies (31-31, 8th in the West)

Betting line: Dallas is an 6.5-point favorite with a 226.5 game total over/under.

Injury update: Mavs- Jose Juan Barea (right ankle soreness) is questionable; Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) is out; Doncic (illness) is questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (right hip injury) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left shoulder contusion) is questionable; Dwight Powell (right Achilles surgery) is out.

Grizzlies- Grayson Allen (Out, Left Hip); Brandon Clarke (Out, Right Quad); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Out, Left Knee); Justise Winslow (Out, Back)

