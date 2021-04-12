Redick & Porzingis UPDATE Tonight: Mavs vs. 76ers GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to upset the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in a dogfight for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, in an early 6:30 p.m. CT Monday night tipoff for a nationally broadcasted game.

It's the second leg of a back-to-back for the Mavs, who failed to stop the San Antonio Spurs and DeMar DeRozen in a tough 119-117 loss last night.

Tonight's showdown should be Mavs newly-acquired guard J.J. Redick's much-anticipated debut. Nicolo Melli and Redick were acquired by the Mavs in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last month for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a second-round draft pick, and cash.

Redick hasn't played since March 3 due to a right heel injury. His fresh legs could be the offensive spark the Mavs need vs. the defensively-stout 76ers. Redick has been upgraded to "available" for tonight's matchup.

INJURY REPORT: Last night Dallas missed Maxi Kleber (sore right leg), who is now listed as "Available" for tonight. Kristaps Porzingis is "Out", due to load management as it is second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia is tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the entire NBA. The 76ers are led by MVP-candidate Joel Embiid, who averages 29.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while Tobias Harris adds 20.6 points and 3.6 assists.

The Mavs are looking for a statement win before they travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACE: Former Mavs guard Seth Curry is averaging 12.3 ppg and shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point land.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 2-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 224.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 home games and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The under is 4-0 in the 76ers last 4 overall. The under is 18-5 in Mavericks last 23 overall. The 76ers are 1-5 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Dallas and 1-5 ATS in the last 6 meetings.

RECORDS: MAVERICKS (29-23) VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (36-17)

WHEN: Monday, April 12, 2021, at 6:30 pm CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

