Rematch Repeat: Mavs Again Falter in Phoenix

The old cliche in sports insists that it's hard to be a repeat winner in rematches.

But the old cliche is surely unaware of the full circumstances that led to - for the second time in three days and the eighth straight time in two years - the Dallas Mavericks falling to the Phoenix Suns, on Friday in the Valley of the Sun by the score of Phoenix, Dallas.

As was the case in Wednesday’s 105-98 loss in the front of this "double-header'' of sorts, the Mavs had their shot ... until they missed their shots.

"We couldn't score,'' said coach Jason Kidd, using those three words to begin his post-game presser ... and really, no more words were necessary.

On Wednesday, Dallas led for most of the game but obviously missed the down-the-stretch clutch play of Luka Doncic, who missed that outing and this one with a sprained left ankle and a sprained left knee sustained with 44 seconds remaining in Monday’s otherwise positive win over the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic’s absence was central to this one, too, naturally. How many teams are deep enough to be stripped of an MVP candidate yet continue to roll?

Unfortunately for the Mavs (now 9-6), these Suns - an NBA finalist a year ago and now winners of 11 straight to climb to 12-3 - would seem to be one of those teams.

Eerily, at the end of three quarters, the Mavs were up by five - just as they were in the previous game. And in a manner both eerie and disappointing, another repeat of Wednesday, as Phoenix stepped on the gas in the final quarter to pull away, launching into a 10-2 run that became a 24-6 run that turned a tight one into a bloated loss ...

And turned Wednesday into Friday.

In this nationally televised matchup between two of the best teams the Western Conference, the Suns overcame the efforts of Kristaps Porzingis (23 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block) and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson (18 points each) and in time overwhelmed the Luka-less Mavs, with their now-familiar waves of talent and, against Dallas, anyway, their uncanny ability to flip a fourth-quarter switch.

Devin Booker (19 points) and Mikal Bridges (on perfect 7-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 3 from the arc for 19) topped the scoring, but veteran Chris Paul was the real trouble-maker with 18 points, 14 assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The Mavs will now travel to Los Angeles to play another double-header, maybe with Doncic trying to return, with games against the Clippers on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. And they will try to stop being so ... repetitive.