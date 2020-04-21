Dallas Basketball
Report: Mavs Great Jason Terry Could Join Arizona Staff

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Mavericks standout Jason Terry will always be remembered in DFW for his stellar contributions to the 2011 NBA champs. But. Ow he’s forging a post-playing career that could see him leave his DFW bade.

Terry is a candidate to jump from his present post as the assistant general manager of the G-League Texas Legends - based in Frisco and near Terry’s home - to join the University of Arizona coaching staff, per a report from Jeff Goodman.

Terry, 42, has maintained his Dallas ties via his work with the Legends, the Mavs’ minor-league affiliate. But he also has deep ties with the Arizona program as well. Terry played for the Wildcats for four seasons for the Wildcats and was part of the 1996-97 National Championship team.

In his fourth and final college season, Terry averaged 21.9 points and 5.5 assists per game and was named a consensus First Team All-American, First Team All Pac-10, and was awarded the Pac-10 Player of the Year award.

Terry also played a key role in the Mavericks 2011 NBA championship run, averaging 17.5 points on 55.6-percent shooting, including 44-percent from beyond the arc.

He’s developed an interest in coaching since retiring from the league, and had most recently been coaching his daughter’s AAU basketball team in addition to working in the Legends front office.

Mavs Mark Cuban Shares His Message To President Trump

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Shares His COVID-19 Message To President Trump: 'Do Not Take A Chance'

Mike Fisher

Prime Dirk + Luka Would've Equaled Jordan + Pippen, Cuban Says

Prime Dirk + Luka Would've Equaled Bulls Legends Jordan + Pippen, Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

Satou Sabally 1-on-1: Dirk Gives 'Unicorn' Welcome To New DFW Star

Dirk Nowitzki Gives A 'Unicorn' Welcome To New Germany-to-DFW Basketball Star Satou Sabally of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, And We Go 1-on-1 With Her

Dorothy Gentry

Mavs Ex Josh Howard Chosen As First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

It's a New Challenge For Dallas Mavs Ex Josh Howard As He's Chosen As The First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

Mike Fisher

Silver Offers 'No Clarity' On NBA Return - A Hint At Complete Season Shutdown

Commissioner Adam Silver Says There Is 'No Clarity' On An NBA Return - Or Even On When Decisions Can Be Made. We Should Take That As A Hint That the 2019-20 NBA Season Might Be Over

Mike Fisher

DFW All-Time Top 10 Teams (And a Basketball Surprise No. 1)

Dallas Mavericks? Cowboys? Who Else? DFW All-Time Top 10 Teams (And a Basketball Surprise No. 1)

Richie Whitt

My 'Last Dance' with Michael Jordan and the Bulls - from A Mavs Angle

As 'The Last Dance' debuts on ESPN, I reflect on my one night around Michael Jordan and the circus that was the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls - From A Dallas Mavericks angle

Matthew Postins

WNBA Dallas Wings Draft 'Generational' Star in Germany's Satou Sabally

WNBA Dallas Wings Draft A 'Generational' Star in Satou Sabally, One of Three First-Rounders Coming to DFW

Dorothy Gentry

WNBA Ponders Hiatus Return; Will Cite Gianna Bryant As 'Honorary Draft Pick'

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Discusses The League's Hiatus Return; On Thursday the WNBA Will Cite The Late Gianna Bryant and Two Others As 'Honorary Draft Picks'

Dorothy Gentry

Whitt's End: DFW Sports Radio Ratings, Dirk's Cards & Mavs Odds

Whitt's End: DFW Sports Radio Ratings, Dirk's Cards & Mavs Odds

Richie Whitt