Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle informed owner Mark Cuban that he will not be returning after 13 years on the job.

DALLAS - One day after the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with former general manager Donnie Nelson, the team will be in need of finding its next head coach.

Now former Mavericks head coach, Rick Carlisle, informed team owner Mark Cuban that he will not be returning as the head coach of the organization after 13 years.

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This was solely my decision. My family and i have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city."

"It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, J Kidd, and every player and assistant coach I have had here. Dallas will always be home, but i am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

READ MORE: Rick Carlisle Comments On Stepping Down As Mavericks Coach

It remains to be seen if Carlisle will choose to coach elsewhere during the next NBA season. He was rumored as having an 'eye' on the Milwaukee Bucks job if Mike Budenholzer were to be fired. However, he did tell DallasBasketball.com that he had 'no desire' to leave Dallas.

Rick Carlisle finished his Mavericks tenure with a 555-478 record (.537) and having won the 2011 NBA Finals. He is still widely regarded as one of the NBA's top head coaches.

The Mavericks organization will be in need of undergoing significant leadership change this offseason as a result of some key departures. Filling the general manager vacancy will be a priority in order to find the next head coach.

Getting it right is vital in the Mavericks' efforts of being highly successful in the Luka Doncic era. The next few decisions the franchise makes will leave an everlasting impact on the future of the organization, whether for better or worse.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic Reveals Thoughts on Donnie Departure from Mavs