Road Test: Underdog Mavs vs. Bulls GAMEDAY

    • November 10, 2021
    The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to extend their three-game winning streak in Chicago vs. the Bulls on Wednesday. Both teams have amassed an impressive 7-3 start to the season, with the Bulls fresh off a gutsy win over the Brooklyn Nets.  

    The Bulls are currently second in the Eastern Conference and the Mavs sit at third in the Western Conference. The Bulls look a little different this season thanks to the signings of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso this offseason. 

    Will Luka Doncic, averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists to start the season,  be able to continue his offensive dominance? Can Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis find a rhythm on the road in Porzingis' third game back (after rehabbing a back issue)?

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

    For Chicago; Coby White: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Williams: Out (Left Wrist).

    FLASHBACK: The Bulls swept the season series with the Mavericks last year for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

    FUN FACT: The last time the Mavericks started a season 7-3 or better through 10 games was the 2013-14 season.

    HOMECOMING: The game will serve as a 'welcome back' for guards Jalen Brunson (Lincolnshire, IL) and Sterling Brown (Maywood, IL), along with Mavericks exec Michael Finley (Maywood, IL).

    LOOK: Dallas Unveils New ‘City Edition’ Uniform

    ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point underdogs to the Bulls.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (7-3) at CHICAGO BULLS (7-3)

    WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: United Center (Chicago, IL)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavs stay on the road, playing the Spurs in San Antonio.

    FINAL WORD: Coach Jason Kidd after Dallas' most recent victory, a 108-92 win over New Orleans Pelicans:

    “Holding a team under 100 points is not easy to do. Our defense won this game for us.”

