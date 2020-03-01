Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Seth Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota Timberwolves

BriAmaranthus

Five days after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves from the friendly sold-out confines of American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Timberwolves again, this time, 1,000 miles away in Minnesota.

On Friday, the Miami Heat spoiled Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s 21st Birthday, silencing the Mavs, 126-118.

It was pretty obvious Doncic’s sprained thumb was a factor in the loss, frustrating the ‘Birthday Boy’ and triggering poor off-handed dribbling. Despite scoring 23 points, Doncic missed all six of his three-point attempts and turned over the ball six times.

“I’m sorry with my language, but I played like (expletive),” said Doncic. “I wasn’t myself today, obviously, but we just got to learn from that and move on.

The Mavs have chance for their second win of their four-game road trip against a floundering Timberwolves team.

However, they may have to do it without Doncic, who is listed as ‘questionable’ for the game. WIll Kristaps Porzigis take over the game? In the month of February, Porzingis averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. But he’s not the only Mav on a hot streak …

Curry in Flames: Six-year guard Seth Curry is coming off the best game of his career. Curry lead the Mavs with a career-high 37 points and burnt the Heat by converting 13-of-15 shots, including an almost perfect 8-of-9 baskets from beyond the arc.

His performance adds to a strong streak for Curry; averaging 18.9 points on 56 percent from the field, and even better 57.6 percent from beyond the arc over the last 10 games.

Lil’ Brother Passes Big Brother: Seth Curry’s 44.2 percent ranks second place in three-point shooting percentage with at least 250 made threes in NBA history, topping his older brother Stephen Curry’s fifth-ranked 43.5 percent.

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (36-24, 7th in the West, Timberwolves (17-41, 14th in the West)

Betting line: Dallas is an 7-point favorite with a 244.5 game total over/under.

Injury update: Mavs- Jalen Brunson: OUT (shoulder), Willie Cauley-Stein: day-to-day (personal), Dwight Powell: out for season (Achilles).

Timberwolves- Allen Crabbe: out (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dragic's 'Balkan Blood' Advice For Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

In Many Ways, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is Following in the Footsteps of Goran Dragic of the Heat - And Dragic has Some Advice for His Fellow Slovenian Star

Mike Fisher

Mavs Crumble in Miami, Fall to Heat 126-118

Despite a career-high night from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks came up short to the Heat in Miami, losing 126-118 at American Airlines Arena.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

A Slovenian Show as Birthday Boy Luka Doncic (and his Thumb) Meet Dragic: Mavs GAMEDAY at Miami

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Downplayed His Thumb Injury But He Is Listed As 'Questionable'. Will He Play at Miami On His Birthday?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

21 Candles: The Mavs Luka Doncic And The Fire That Will Test Gold

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavericks Birthday Boy - 21-Year-Old Luka Doncic - And the Fire That Will Ultimately Test Gold

TJ Macias

Whitt's End: A Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted Wound

Whitt's End: We Are Old Enough To Have Lived Through A Lot Of Dallas Mavericks Stuff, So ... Our Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted MFFL Wound

Richie Whitt

NBA Playoffs Are Near: 3 Things on the Dallas Mavs’ To-Do List

The Chemistry Between Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Is Bubbling But Will It Be Enough For The Dallas Mavs' NBA Playoff Push?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Report: Brunson Will Try To Play With Torn Labrum Before Surgery

A Dallas Mavericks Report Says Guard Jalen Brunson Will Try To Play The Rest of the NBA Season With A Torn Labrum Before Undergoing Offseason Surgery

Mike Fisher

Doncic and Porzingis Lead Mavs Past Spurs 109-103

Led by their young star duo, the Dallas Mavericks took care of business on the road against their division rival San Antonio Spurs 109-103

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Exclusive: Mavs and Hardaway Jr. Have Mutual Interest in Long-Term Extension

Tim Hardaway Jr. is loving his time with the Dallas Mavericks, while also putting up elite shooting numbers. Could a contract extension be coming for Hardaway Jr. this summer?

Dalton Trigg

by

Ct33