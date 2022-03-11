Skip to main content

Could Sixers Trade for Bradley Beal? NBA Rumor Mill

DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on all the latest going on in the NBA, including free agency and trade rumors.

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward.

USATSI_17857618

Luka Doncic tosses a game-sealing alley-oop in Mavs’ win over Jazz.

C6767753-707B-4B50-AB39-B4121F4E354F

With Doncic out, Dorian Finney-Smith hits a game-winning 3-pointer vs. the Kings.

MB 03-04 Mavs Ball-8260

Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd, J.J. Barea and Dirk Nowitzki at the annual Mavs Ball, which raised a whopping $1.7 million this year.

With our NBA Rumor Mill, you’ll be able to check in daily to see what’s being reported or speculated about potential trades, free agency pursuits and much, much more!

MARCH 11: BRAD BEAL TO SIXERS?

Bradley Beal has been about as loyal to the Washington Wizards as any players could be to a franchise, especially when considering how underwhelming the team has been year-after-year. However, according to former NBA champion Andrew Bogut, there’s a chance that Beal’s decade-long run with the Wizards could be coming to an end this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17034495
Play

Dallas Bounce-Back in Houston? Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks as they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

By Dalton Trigg11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
Play

‘This is My Gym!’: Knicks’ Randle Continues Success Against Mavs

New York Knicks star Julius Randle continues to experience success in his hometown of Dallas when playing the Mavericks.

By Grant Afseth13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Mavs Exceeding Expectations as NBA Playoff Race Tightens

The Dallas Mavericks have exceeded expectations according to preseason betting odds. DallasBasketball.com explains how and why.

By Lance Roberson14 hours ago
14 hours ago
110EC761-FE4A-40F0-8890-53D4137578D6

Bradley Beal with Joel Embiid.

A2675880-E9C9-422A-A026-F2BBD3FAAAB9

Beal drives on James Harden.

8F9A60E6-E0BB-4B6E-9C81-1657CED76670

Beal scores at the rim vs. Embiid.

“I’ve heard a pretty big rumor,” said Bogut on his Rogue Bogues podcast. “From some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid.”

Bogut continued: “Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street.”

As if the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid wasn’t scary enough for the rest of the league, an addition of Beal in Philadelphia would be the biggest ‘big-3’ threat we’ve seen since Harden joined Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets… but we all know how that turned out.

USATSI_17034495
News

Dallas Bounce-Back in Houston? Mavs vs. Rockets GAMEDAY

By Dalton Trigg11 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
News

‘This is My Gym!’: Knicks’ Randle Continues Success Against Mavs

By Grant Afseth13 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Exceeding Expectations as NBA Playoff Race Tightens

By Lance Roberson14 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Julius Randle
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Knicks Curse; Luka Doncic 'T' Concerns?

By Lance Roberson20 hours ago
USATSI_17862251
News

Mavericks Couldn't Buy 3 Against Knicks

By Grant Afseth21 hours ago
0FC2B677-A670-45C4-B1E4-78E1ADF6DA64
News

‘It’s Over’: Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Dallas Mavs Road Goals

By Dalton TriggMar 10, 2022
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, 2011 NBA Finals, Miami Heat
News

Mocked By Dwyane Wade, LeBron James In 2011 Finals, Dirk Nowitzki Responds

By Grant AfsethMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17862666
News

'Déjà Vu': Mavs Embarrassed By Knicks; 5-Game Win Streak Snapped

By Dalton TriggMar 9, 2022