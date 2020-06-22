Dallas Basketball
Source: NBA Has 'Successfully Experimented' With Crowd Noise App From Fans Homes

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban became a billionaire in part due to his love of basketball, his ingenuity and technology. As the NBA considers ways to conduct the upcoming reboot of the season in the "bubble'' in Orlando - without the presence of fans - love of basketball, ingenuity and technology are again in play.

“We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena,” Cuban says via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well!”

Cuban's explanation suggests that it's an idea. But an NBA source tells DallasBasketball.com that the plan is already in the works after a pair of "successful experiments'' conducted in May during recent FOX Sports Southwest re-broadcasts.

"Cuban's 'crowd idea' is going to be a fact,'' the source says. "They've already tried it to see if it will work. It does.''

So, because COVID-19 will preclude fans from being in the stands ... and because there will therefore be no in-house crowd noise ... you'll be able to create your own noise, in your own house, that will then become part of the TV broadcasts that are fed back to the country.

“It will be different for certain,” Cuban says, “But there will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers.”

What once sounded like a "fun experiment,'' though, now seems like a solution.

We already suspect that these games will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. But if you get to contribute to the telecast by adding your own noise? These games will be the most-watched ... and most listened-to as well.

