Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

'Standings-Blind' Mavs GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Visits Hawks' Trae Young

Mike Fisher

No, we don't believe Rick Carlisle, in the literal sense, when he claims to have never glanced at this season's NBA standings. The Dallas Mavericks coach is "a man of a certain age,'' which means he probably likes the newspaper. He's also tech-savvy, and the internet engulfs him, as it does all of us.

Carlisle is also extremely bright, is an information junkie, and is too much of a control freak to not have a handle on every possible angle.

Muscle MX CBD Balm_Dallas (2)
"Pro athletes use Muscle MX before and after workouts for their muscles and joints - and so does an 'amateur athlete' like me! - Fish. (Click image to learn more about a CowboysSI.com partner!)

But, for the purpose of attempting to get his young team to develop a monk-like focus on the immediate task at hand, one-game-at-a-time all that?

Rick's is a helluva bit.

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (34-22), Magic (16-41)

It's gameday as Carlisle's Mavs play on the second night of a back-to-back, tonight at Atlanta. Dallas is coming off a specular effort by not only Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis - who have combined for 58.5 points and 22.5 rebounds in their last two games, becoming just the second duo in the last 50 years to each total 20/10/5 in consecutive games - but also by Max Kleber, who on Friday helped Dallas power over the Magic in Orlando with a career-best 26 points.

Orlando-to-Atlanta isn't a challenging trip, as these things go. But Porzingis and his "load management'' will need to be monitored. And Atlanta, despite its poor record, is scary in two respects:

One, the Mavs inexplicably struggle at Atlanta, where they've lost six straight times.

And two ... Trae Young.

Doncic and Young were of course traded for one another on 2018's NBA Draft night, then engaged in a Rookie of the Year battle (Luka won) and most recently faced off in on All-Star Weekend in both the Rising Stars Game and the All-Star Game, both as starters in the All-Star Game last weekend. They're pals, but they're also rivals.

Young this week against Miami scored a career-best 50 points to lift his season scoring average to 30.1 points per game; Doncic is at 29 points per.

The Mavericks' best hope here, along with a healthy collection of young standouts putting on a show? Despite the challenges of back-to-backs, Dallas record in the second night so far is 6-3. That's a good set of numbers to cling to ... even for guys who claim they don't bother looking at certain numbers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Hold Off Magic 122-106 Behind Career-High Night From Kleber

The Dallas Mavericks got the second half of their season off to the right start on Friday, holding off the Magic 122-106 in Orlando

Matt Galatzan

Mirjam Poterbin, Luka Doncic and the Mavs Family Way

The Siren’s Call: The NBA's Dallas Mavericks Love To Talk About Family. And So does Mirjam Poterbin When She Talks of Her Favorite Mavs, Luka Doncic

TJ Macias

Luka Doncic and the Mavs are 'Back to Work': Mavs at Magic GAMEDAY

After being off for a little over a week, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks are ready to get back to work as the final stretch towards the NBA playoffs begins in Orlando.

Dalton Trigg

All-Stargazing: How Doncic and Porzingis Could Help Mavs Catch Free-Agency ‘Lightning in a Bottle’

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have yet to reach their full potential as a dynamic duo. Can the young stars eventually help the NBA's Dallas Mavericks land a third superstar in the coming years?

Dalton Trigg

Porzingis On Mavs' NBA Playoffs Chase: 'You Can't Trick Yourself'

Kristaps Porzingis Is Ready To Help In His Dallas Mavericks' NBA Playoffs Chase, But Knows 'You Can't Trick Yourself'

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: NBA All-Star Thoughts and Why Are The Mavs Waiting On Dirk?

Whitt's End: Our DFW Notebook Full of Insight on Takes On Lots, Including Dallas Mavericks Updates On Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki and NBA All-Star Weekend

Richie Whitt

Mavs Midweek Donuts: Time For The NBA Stretch Run

The NBA All-Star Game is behind is. The NBA Playoffs stretch run is ahead of us. All the news and links and stuff that's fit to print here in Dallas Mavericks Midweek Donuts

Mike Fisher

Welcome to MavsSI, Bri Amaranthus

Emmy-Award winning reporter Bri Amaranthus joins Sports Illustrated.

Bri Amaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Luka Doncic Picks His No. 1 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Sighting

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic's Pick As His No. 1 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Sighting? It's a 'Rap'

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Mark Cuban: 'Baseball Is A Mess; I'm Thankful They Didn't Let Me Buy A Team'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban of the NBA Issues a Biting Review of Where Major League Baseball - And The Houston Astros Cheating Scandal - Is Right Now: 'Baseball Is A Mess; I'm Thankful They Didn't Let Me Buy A Team'

Mike Fisher