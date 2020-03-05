Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Stars Come Out: Mahomes, Dez and Eden Hazard Expected to Watch Zion vs. Luka of Mavs

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - Two of the NBA's brightest young stars are set to take center stage on Wednesday night when Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic face off against one another for the first time in their careers. ... and lots of stars are expected to file into the AAC tonight to be part of the scene.

DallasBasketball.com is told that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is planning on attending, as it former Dallas Cowboys standout Dez Bryant. And we believe Real Madrid soccer star Eden Hazard is on the way as well.

Here's why Hazard is in town ...

Williamson, who missed the first three matchups of the season between the two teams, has exploded out of the gate in his first NBA season, averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game, while also hitting an astounding 41.7-percent from three, and 58.8-percent from the floor. 

Not only that, but Williams been incredibly efficient in his early goings, with a PER of 25.6, and an effective field goal percentage of 59.8-percent. In fact, he has also scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive games coming into Wednesday night and has firmly established himself as a candidate in the race for rookie of the year alongside Ja Morant. 

“His level of force and efficiency is just unprecedented for a player of that age," Rick Carlisle said of the rookie Williamson. "Watching him is a breathtaking experience.”

On the other side for the Mavericks, the reigning rookie of the year, Luka Doncic, has elevated his game to yet another level this season, finding himself in the mix for the NBA's MVP award in just his second professional season. 

Doncic, who turned just 21 on Friday, is averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game so far this season, with a 27.9 PER, and 7.4 win shares to his name. 

While the Mavs seem to be a lock for the playoffs thanks to the play of Doncic, as well as his running mate Kristaps Porzingis, Williamson has revitalized his team's playoffs hopes almost overnight, helping the Pelicans climb within just four games of the current eighth seed, the Memphis Grizzlies. 

It will be the first of many primetime clashes between the two rising stars over the next decade and change, but one that also holds immediate significance for both teams this season. ... as evidenced by the eyeballs that will be here at the AAC, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Mavs Coach Carlisle

WATCH: NBA Rookie Zion Williamson is 'Breathtaking,' says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

"Monster" Zion Williamson's debut vs. Luka Doncic: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

It’ll Be The First Time Zion Williamson And Luka Doncic Are On The Court Against Each Other.

BriAmaranthus

Wednesday Mavs Desperation Donuts - A Learning Curve Starting With Luka vs. Zion

The NBA's Dallas Mavericks have to learn to play like a desperate team way before things get desperate - Starting tonight with a visit from Zion Williamson's Pels

Steven Kilpatrick

Zion Can Play Vs. Luka's Mavs on Wednesday, Pelicans Say

The New Orleans Pelicans Are Suggesting There Is No Back-to-Back Issue for Zion Williamson, Good News For Ticket-Holders Who Want to see Him Vs. Luka's Mavs on Wednesday

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Drop Another Frustrating Game In 109-107 Loss to Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks once again fell in frustrating fashion on Monday night, falling to the Bulls 109-107 in Chicago.

Matt Galatzan

by

samperkinsfan

Zion Williamson Vs. Luka and The Mavs - And Why It May Not Happen

Zion Williamson Vs. Luka Doncic? That Would Be Quite an NBA Show on Wednesday ... But The Show Might Not Go On

Mike Fisher

Mavs Haunted By A Loss; Luka Doncic Is 'Pissed' About A Miss

The Dallas Mavericks Lost a Game In Chicago. But it's the Way They Lost That Bothers Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

Waiting on Luka and Welcoming Back Cauley-Stein: Mavs GAMEDAY at Bulls

At Chicago Tonight Would Be A Perfect Time For A Big Performance From The Former Top-10 NBA Draft Pick, Dallas Mavericks Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Here's How Playoffs-Bound Mavs Can Climb From Seventh in The NBA West

Can The Playoffs-Chasing Dallas Mavericks Climb From Seventh in The NBA West? Yes, with A Big AAC "If''

Mike Fisher

Mavs Kristaps Porzingis - 'Being Himself' - Wins NBA Player of the Week

All Dallas Mavericks Center Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Doing is 'Being Himself' - But It's So Much That He's Won Western Conference NBA Player of the Week

Mike Fisher