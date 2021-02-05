Steph Leads Warriors Over Luka's Mavs 147-116

DALLAS- After bouncing back with a win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Dallas Mavericks fell back into the loss column on Thursday, losing 147-116 to the Golden State Warriors

The stars shined bright in Dallas, resulting in a shootout during the first half (76-74).

The Mavericks were once again playing at full force, with forward Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup for the second game of a back-to-back. The “unicorn” had a great game finishing with 25 points.

After a rough game from deep against the Hawks (13-of-40), Dallas improved its accuracy from the three-point line, shooting 20-of-50.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry continued his impressive performance this season, torching the Mavericks with 28 points and six assists.

Not only did Curry come out on top Thursday night, he currently sits in first place among Western Conference guards for the All-Star voting—right in front of Luka Doncic, who had 27 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who had a career-high game with 40 points and 8 rebounds, provided Curry with significant assistance.

Ultimately it wasn’t enough to tip the scales, but guard Jalen Brunson played magnificently off the bench, contributing 18 points and four rebounds.

Once again, the Mavericks will need to bounce back. Next up, the Mavs (9-14) will stay home to face the Warriors (12-10) again on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT, before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday evening.

