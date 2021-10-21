'Surprise'?! Mavs' Kidd on NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

Shortly after pregame media availability, the Dallas Mavericks head coach is announced part of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

"I was surprised," claimed Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd after being questioned by a reporter about his reaction to learning he made the NBA's 75th-Anniversary team.

Never a man of loud, boastful expressions, it's still surprising hearing a person with Kidd's professional accomplishmentss speak with such humility.

In other words, we're surprised he's surprised.

Kidd's career achievements are longer than a CVS receipt: 10 NBA All-Star selections, second-most assists all-time, all-time steals leader, and an NBA champion highlight the Hall-of-Fame point guard's career.

Yes, naturally, Kidd made the list.

During his 17-year career, Kidd played with four franchises: the Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, and the New York Knicks.

Although he influenced a winning culture at every stop, the Nets and Mavericks experienced the significant seasons of Kidd's lengthy and wonderful career. Notably, consecutive NBA Finals appearances in New Jersey and the essential accolade the 2011 NBA champion earned in Dallas.

Following such a successful playing career, the coaching position stands as another challenge. Kidd's humble nature comes at the proper time, as the former Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks head coach looks to shed his reputation as a below-par leader from the bench.

Kidd is the second member of the Dallas Mavericks to earn such a prestigious selection, with Dirk Nowitzki getting the first nod of approval from the voting panel. Kidd is back with the franchise, with his first game tonight against the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals runner-up Atlanta Hawks.

With Luka Doncic as his on-court leader, in addition to Kidd's Hall of Fame basketball IQ, the Mavericks seek another winning season.

Follow Dallasbasketball.com for more updates on the top-75 list and everything Dallas Mavericks.