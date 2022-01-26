Skip to main content

'Swag' Rebound? GAMEDAY Dallas Mavs vs. Trail Blazers

On the second night of a back-to-back, will Luka Doncic continue his excellence vs. the Trail Blazers?

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Dallas Mavericks face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Mavs look to bounce back after a (mostly) embarrassing performance in a 130-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday night. 

In the defeat, the Mavericks lost sixth-man shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to injury. He suffered a fracture in his left foot that figures to keep him out for an extended period of time. Dallas will look to Josh Green, Trey Burke and others to help fill the void. With the NBA trade deadline looming, look for Dallas to be more active in trade talks.

The Trail Blazers are still without Damian Lillard (abdomen) and are also playing the second of a back-to-back following a home loss against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0. In December, the Mavericks recorded a 132-117 win at the Moda Center in Portland. 

WATCH FOR... Dallas star Luka Doncic, who missed the first meeting with Portland this year due to health and safety protocols. Against the Blazers, Doncic is averaging 39.7 points and a whopping 63.6 field goal percentage– his highest scoring average against any team in 2020-21.

DID YOU KNOW? Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were teammates on the undefeated U.S. national team that won gold at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship in Las Vegas, helping the Americans clinch a berth at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

USATSI_17416591_168388359_lowres
1209454879
USATSI_17565299
USATSI_17565282
Jal

INJURY REPORT: TBD

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17416591_168388359_lowres
Play

'Swag' Rebound? GAMEDAY Dallas Mavs vs. Trail Blazers

On the second night of a back-to-back, will Luka Doncic continue his excellence vs. the Trail Blazers?

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
57A91E22-3403-4C92-9F57-0082867B623B
Play

‘Embarrassed’ Bradley Beal Open to Wizards Trade? Mavs Should Monitor

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17565299
Play

Mavs Donuts: Big Trade Deadline Decisions; Can Dallas Bounce Back vs. Portland?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (27-21) at Portland Trail Blazers (20-27)

WHEN: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

TV/RADIO:  BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point favorites over the Blazers.

NEXT: The Mavericks return to Dallas to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. 

LAST WORD: “It’s like a swag thing,” said Kristaps Porzingis on Sunday. “We have the same guys, but if you start to build something, it develops a little more sauce.”

USATSI_17416591_168388359_lowres
News

'Swag' Rebound? GAMEDAY Dallas Mavs vs. Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
57A91E22-3403-4C92-9F57-0082867B623B
News

‘Embarrassed’ Bradley Beal Open to Wizards Trade? Mavs Should Monitor

1 hour ago
USATSI_17565299
News

Mavs Donuts: Big Trade Deadline Decisions; Can Dallas Bounce Back vs. Portland?

2 hours ago
USATSI_17565281
News

Tim Hardaway Jr. Injury Should Raise Mavs' NBA Trade Urgency

9 hours ago
USATSI_17565282
News

'Bad Breaks': Luka Doncic Not Enough in Mavs' Embarrassing Loss to Warriors

10 hours ago
USATSI_17565280
News

BREAKING: Mavs Tim Hardaway Jr. Suffers Foot Fracture

11 hours ago
Untitled design (6)
News

LISTEN: Should Mavs Be Aggressive or Conservative at NBA Trade Deadline?

13 hours ago
USATSI_17513037
News

NBA Trade Talk: Dinwiddie Available; Should Mavs Pursue?

Jan 25, 2022