'Testy & Nasty': Draymond Green Interesting Preview of Warriors vs. Mavs Game 2

"Memphis is a testy and nasty team, but that’s not who Dallas is and that’s not who we are."

Draymond Green knows something about "testy and nasty.'' The Golden State Warriors standout plays with an edge - an edge that the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Playoffs did not quite match.

And now comes a different opponent, a difference challenge, and more insight from Green.

“I think,'' he said of Friday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals featuring the Dallas Mavs at the Warriors, "it’ll get a lot more physical. But not testy or nasty, because we’re not a testy and nasty team and they’re not a testy and nasty team. …

Green is clearly intending on giving Dallas a compliment - while taking another swipe at a Memphis team (and a Memphis fan base) that engaged him in battle in most every way. That series was a wrestling match featuring flagrant fouls and trash talk and extended middle fingers.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Luka vs. Green Draymond Green

In contrast, the WCF series between the Mavericks and the Warriors has been, through one game anyway, about respect.

Of course, Dallas lost Game 1 by a score of 112-87; what else was Luka Doncic and company supposed to do but be respectful to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Green and the pedigreed Warriors?

"I have so much respect for Draymond, man,'' Doncic said. "Obviously Klay and Steph you know incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond. He is just so unbelievable, and I really respect everything he does."

The Mavericks would like to be "more physical'' tonight; Dallas coach Jason Kidd has said as much. But just as important: Shot-making and solving the Golden State defense that in Game 1 sort of befuddled Doncic and the Mavs.

Said Doncic: “I gotta be better, that’s not me. I gotta be better for the whole group.”

And maybe just a little "testy and nasty'' couldn't hurt.

