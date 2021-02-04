The Dallas Mavs Glaring Problem: GAMEDAY vs. Golden State

In the quick turnaround to face the Warriors, Dallas must address its shooting problem from beyond-the-arc.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks return home for the beginning of a seven-game homestand featuring back-to-back games against the Golden State Warriors and offensive threat Stephen Curry. After dropping six games in a row, the Mavs snapped back on track with a 122-116 win in Atlanta Wednesday.

However, the Mavs have another losing-streak to break in the national televised game... Dallas has lost five in a row on their home floor.

In the quick turnaround to face the Warriors, Dallas must address its shooting problem from beyond-the-arc. They shot 13-of-40 from three vs. the Hawks and are averaging just 32.8 percent for the season. The Mavs, who currently sit at 13th in the Western Conference must improve their league-worst three-point percentage if they hope to fight back into the playoff picture.

Despite Luka Doncic almost averaging a triple-double, he is shooting only 29.3 percent from deep and averages seven attempts per game.

The Warriors will be without both of their centers; Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Weisman (wrist). The Mavericks roster is fully healthy, although Kristaps Porzingis (knee) could be held out on the second night of a back-to-back. Stay tuned for more.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 4-points and the total over/under is 224.5.

BETTING TRENDS: The Warriors are 0-7 against-the-spread in their last 7 games against Dallas. The Mavericks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games and 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

RECORDS: Golden State Warriors (11-10) at Dallas Mavericks (9-13)

WHEN: Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD Guard Tim Hardaway on the Warriors:

“That team is fast, they play hard, it’s nonstop movement. We got to keep on fighting. It doesn’t get any easier. We got to find a way to get two wins in a row.”