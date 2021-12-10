Emotions, History, Potential Trades: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks continue their road trip to play the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Fresh off a win at Memphis, the Dallas Mavericks continue their road trip to play the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in a game with storylines galore. This would be former Mavericks’ coach and current Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s first time facing his former team. Carlisle served as the head coach of Dallas for 13 seasons (2008-09 to 2020-21).

However, Carlisle has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, after testing positive for COVID on Wednesday. The Pacers canceled their scheduled practice on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.” Carlisle, who is vaccinated, is awaiting the result of an additional PCR test.

Another interesting aspect of this game is a potential Mavs trade for Pacers center Myles Turner. One of the emerging storylines around the NBA has been the Pacers' intention to move toward undergoing a potential rebuild. Turner was named among the players who could be on the move, along with Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert. It would be a homecoming for Myles, a 6-foot-11 Texas native.

Mavs star Luka Doncic is available but continues to fight through a sore left ankle. In Dallas' win vs. the Grizzlies, Doncic scored 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists... But he will look to clean up his nine turnovers.

FUN FACT: The road team has won the last four consecutive meetings between the Mavs and Pacers.

INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out.

Pacers: Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (12-12) at INDIANA PACERS (11-16)

WHEN: Friday, December 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 2-point underdogs against the Pacers.

PREDICTION: Mavs win.

NEXT: A three-game road trip for the Mavs continues against the OKC Thunder on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT.

FINAL WORD Luka Doncic on anticipation of facing former coach Carlisle:

"Obviously, there's going to be emotions... But we're looking forward to this."