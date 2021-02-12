Triple-Double King vs. Rising Stars: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

The Mavs and the Pelicans have more in common than not.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are riding a three-game winning streak into a nationally-broadcasted Friday night showdown vs. rising star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

These teams have more in common than not... Both teams are working towards edging closer to .500 on the season after poor starts to the season. Both teams can score at a ridiculously high pace. Both teams have completely healthy rosters. Both teams are finding their rhythm, each winning four of their last five games.

Dallas swept the 2019-20 series, 4-0, in large part thanks to Doncic's dazzling performances; averaging 28.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game vs. Nola. The first meeting between the two teams was postponed due to health and safety protocols on the Mavs team.

PELS TO WATCH: Williamson and Brandon Ingram are averaging a combined 47.5 points per game this season.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE KING: With his triple-double vs. Atlanta on Wednesday, Doncic is up to seven triple-doubles this season, a league-leading mark. The 22-year-old is climbing up the NBA's all-time triple-double leaderboards; 32 triple-doubles in his young career ranks him in a tie for 12th place with Rajon Rondo on the NBA's all-time list. Luka also passed Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles before turning the age of 23.

[READ: How You Vote for Mavs as 2021 NBA All-Stars]

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 3-points and the total over/under is 233.5.

BETTING TRENDS: The Pelicans are 1-4 against-the-spread in their last 5 road games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 5-0 in Mavericks last 5 overall. The over is 16-5 in Pelicans last 21 overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (12-14) VS. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (11-13)

WHEN: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce on Doncic:

"If you think you’re just going to bully and rattle him, it actually builds more of his strength, his confidence, his dominance.”