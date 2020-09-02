SI.com
Dallas Basketball
Two Mavs Assistants Up For Bulls Coaching Job

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Two Dallas Mavericks assistant coaches are among the candidates to get the top job in Chicago, as the Bulls' list of prospects to replace the fired Jim Boylen includes Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas.

In June, Mosley interviewed for the head coaching vacancy of the New York Knicks. The Knicks eventually hired Tom Thibodeau. Mosley, who has been on Carlisle's staff since 2014, last year interviewed for the Cleveland Cavaliers job.

Silas, who is the son of legendary player and coach Paul Silas, has been on the Dallas staff since 2018. Previous to him joining the Mavs, he interviewed for head coaching spots with the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

Mosley, 41, has extensive experience working with the best in the game. He's been an NBA assistant since 2006, having spent time with the Denver Nuggets and the Cavs before being hired as a Carlisle assistant, and in recent years he's moved to the top of Carlisle's staff.

Also on Mosley's resume: He served as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs at the USA Basketball minicamp in 2008.

Mosley has also participated in Basketball Without Borders in Africa on multiple occasions.

Silas, 46, has also worked with Basketball Without Borders and in other capacities internationally. In 2017 (with the Charlotte Hornets) he served as an interim head coach. He over 16 years of NBA experience as a staffer.

Chicago severed ties with Boylen in mid-August after a subpar 22-43 season. Philadelphia Sixers assistant head coach Ime Udoka, former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin, the former Mavs player now an assistant with the Toronto Raptors, are reportedly among the other leading candidates in Chicago.

