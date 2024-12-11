Two Key Mavericks Receive Status Updates Before NBA Cup Quarterfinals vs. Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night for the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup. Both teams are arguably the hottest in the NBA currently, as the Mavericks own the league's longest winning streak at seven in a row, while OKC has won seven of their last eight.
Dallas has already ruled out Maxi Kleber, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy for this game but listed Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington as questionable due to illnesses. They've received status updates before tip-off.
PJ Washington has been ruled out with his illness, while Naji Marshall will be available. With Washington and Kleber out, Marshall should start at power forward, with possibly Olivier-Maxence Prosper getting some backup minutes if he proves he can hold his own.
Washington has gained a reputation as a Thunder killer for his recent performances against OKC, including the series-clinching free throws in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals last season and 27 points and 17 rebounds in an upset win in November. He's been instrumental to the Mavs' success since returning from a knee injury earlier in the season and will be missed in this game.
Marshall has missed the last four games with an upper respiratory infection and only played in the first half against the Utah Jazz on November 30th. He had scored 20+ points in each of the four games he played in before missing time.
OKC and Dallas will tip off a little after 8:30 p.m. CST on TNT in Oklahoma.
