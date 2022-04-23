Mavs vs. Jazz Game 4: Preview, Luka Doncic Injury Status, Odds
The Dallas Mavericks look to keep the momentum going vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. The Mavs snapped an 11-game losing streak in Utah with their 126-118 victory in Game 3, reclaiming home court advantage in this best-of-seven series.
Mavs star Luka Doncic has yet to play in the playoff series due to a left calf strain. He is officially listed as 'questionable' after playing 5-on-5 on Thursday and Friday. Doncic said he is not experiencing any pain in his calf. Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic’s Game 4 prospects:
“Optimistic? That’s a good word,” said Kidd on Friday from Utah. “He’s going in the right direction.”
All three games in the series have been decided by eight-or-fewer points. Jalen Brunson has been elite, only turning the ball over three times in all three games. On the series the Mavericks have just 19 turnovers to the Jazz’s 39.
DID YOU KNOW: The Mavs receive a bonus for their success in the regular season and making the playoffs? As Eddie Sefko reports, Dallas currently has $472,316 to divvy up among players.
RECORDS:DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-1) at UTAH JAZZ (1-2)
WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 • 3:30 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)
TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)
DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable.
ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6-point underdogs to the Jazz.
NEXT: Full remaining Mavs first-round playoff series games below:
Game 5 in Dallas: Monday, April 25th at 8:30 pm CST on TNT
Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD
Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD