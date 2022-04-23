Mavs vs. Jazz Game 4: Preview, Luka Doncic Injury Status, Odds

All three games in the series have been decided by eight-or-fewer points.

The Dallas Mavericks look to keep the momentum going vs. the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. The Mavs snapped an 11-game losing streak in Utah with their 126-118 victory in Game 3, reclaiming home court advantage in this best-of-seven series.

Mavs star Luka Doncic has yet to play in the playoff series due to a left calf strain. He is officially listed as 'questionable' after playing 5-on-5 on Thursday and Friday. Doncic said he is not experiencing any pain in his calf. Coach Jason Kidd on Doncic’s Game 4 prospects:

“Optimistic? That’s a good word,” said Kidd on Friday from Utah. “He’s going in the right direction.”

DID YOU KNOW: The Mavs receive a bonus for their success in the regular season and making the playoffs? As Eddie Sefko reports, Dallas currently has $472,316 to divvy up among players.

RECORDS:DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-1) at UTAH JAZZ (1-2)

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2022 • 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

DALLAS INJURY REPORT: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) is questionable.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 6-point underdogs to the Jazz.

NEXT: Full remaining Mavs first-round playoff series games below:

Game 5 in Dallas: Monday, April 25th at 8:30 pm CST on TNT

Game 6: Thursday, April 28th, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 30th, TBD