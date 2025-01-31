Versatile Maverick set to make season debut against Pistons
The Dallas Mavericks have had a season from hell with all of the injuries, as Luka Doncic has missed over half the season, and Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber are dealing with fractures in their feet. But Dallas is finally starting to get healthy.
Dante Exum is set to make his season debut on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing the first 48 games of the season. he had surgery on his wrist in the preseason, and the recovery took a little longer than they likely expected. He is expected to be on a minutes restriction.
Exum was a key piece to the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals, averaging 7.8 PPG, 2.9 APG, and 2.7 RPG as a key perimeter defender and secondary ball-handler. The former 5th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was out of the NBA for two seasons before reviving his career with a newfound three-point shot, shooting a blistering 49.1% from behind the three-point line last season, even hitting clutch shots against the Kings and Rockets. Getting him back will be huge for a team that needs some help at guard.
Final Injury Report for Dallas Mavericks-Detroit Pistons
Dallas is down Luka Doncic (calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) for Friday's matchup. Doncic is expected to return before the All-Star Break.
Detroit will be without Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture) and Isaiah Stewart (league suspension). Stewart was suspended by the NBA on Friday morning due to too many flagrant foul points and picking up another Flagrant Penalty 2 foul in their game against the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week. He can be a reckless player at times, so it's a good thing Exum won't have to go against him.
