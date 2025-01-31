Dallas Basketball

Versatile Maverick set to make season debut against Pistons

Dallas is getting a key player back on the floor on Friday night against the Pistons.

Austin Veazey

Mar 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have had a season from hell with all of the injuries, as Luka Doncic has missed over half the season, and Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber are dealing with fractures in their feet. But Dallas is finally starting to get healthy.

Dante Exum is set to make his season debut on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing the first 48 games of the season. he had surgery on his wrist in the preseason, and the recovery took a little longer than they likely expected. He is expected to be on a minutes restriction.

Exum was a key piece to the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals, averaging 7.8 PPG, 2.9 APG, and 2.7 RPG as a key perimeter defender and secondary ball-handler. The former 5th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was out of the NBA for two seasons before reviving his career with a newfound three-point shot, shooting a blistering 49.1% from behind the three-point line last season, even hitting clutch shots against the Kings and Rockets. Getting him back will be huge for a team that needs some help at guard.

Final Injury Report for Dallas Mavericks-Detroit Pistons

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Dallas is down Luka Doncic (calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture), and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) for Friday's matchup. Doncic is expected to return before the All-Star Break.

Detroit will be without Jaden Ivey (left fibula fracture) and Isaiah Stewart (league suspension). Stewart was suspended by the NBA on Friday morning due to too many flagrant foul points and picking up another Flagrant Penalty 2 foul in their game against the Indiana Pacers earlier in the week. He can be a reckless player at times, so it's a good thing Exum won't have to go against him.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

