VIDEO: Little Boy Gets 'Epilepsy Cure' By Meeting Mavs Star Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - When it comes to NBA pregames, it really doesn't get much sweeter than this, as a little boy named Brayden Whitley, who happens to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, was spotted in the AAC audience on Thursday by Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong.

What D.A. saw? The boy's sign, proclaiming that his doctor's advice to "watch Luka Doncic play'' could serve as a cure to the boy's epileptic seizures.

Our friend Dorothy Gentry of Texas Metro News records the moment, capturing the video of a little boy with epilepsy ... and his interaction with Armstrong and then, eventually, onto the floor with Luka, the budding NBA superstar who leads in the early voting for the All-Star Game, is an early MVP candidate in just his second NBA season, and obviously has a soft spot for kids ... as does D.A.

Just precious stuff from the AAC.

