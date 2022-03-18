EXCLUSIVE: View Donnie Nelson Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavs

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the franchise, claiming that owner Mark Cuban fired him last summer as retaliation for reporting that a key Cuban staffer sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson's nephew.

DallasBasketball.com, in addition to speaking exclusively to Cuban, has obtained the court documents, with key points that can be viewed below.

“The filing is full of lies and is ridiculous,” Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. “The NBA was fully aware of our investigation of Mr. Nelson and his allegations. They were also aware of the reasons for Mr. Nelson’s termination that were the result of our investigations.”

The lawsuit alleges that Cuban offered Nelson - who was fired by the franchise after 24 years of employment - $52 million to withdraw the wrongful termination claim and to sign a confidentiality statement related to the alleged abuse.

Nelson, who has not yet responded to DallasBasketball.com, alleges that Mavs executive Jason Lutin, 37, assaulted and harassed his nephew in a hotel room during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. In an email to ESPN, Lutin denied the allegations, saying, "What this man (Nelson) is doing to someone like me is absolutely unspeakable."

"It's a complete lie.''

Cuban also strongly suggests to DallasBasketball.com that he believes this lawsuit is merely Nelson’s way of trying to get revenge for being fired last summer.

In an official statement, the Dallas Mavericks said that Nelson “refused to cooperate with the investigators that were looking into his behavior.”

Nelson's lawsuit claims that the team paid a settlement to his nephew, and that he learned of that only after he and Cuban began discussions on a 10-year contract extension. The lawsuit says it was at that point that Nelson told Cuban that Lutin's alleged activities were "putting the Mavericks' employees, players and the entire organization at risk.''

Nelson's lawsuit labels Lutin "a sexual predator."

Nelson was fired by the Mavs in June 2021 June despite, Nelson claims, a previous offer from Cuban of a 10-year, $66 million contract.

In a statement to ESPN, Nelson said he filed the lawsuit "on behalf of my family and all the Mavericks employees who have experienced harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in the workplace."

"Filing a lawsuit is not something to be taken lightly – however, it was extremely important that I speak up. The facts that come out in this lawsuit will hopefully protect the incredible people I've had the honor and privilege of working with during my 24 years with the Mavericks."