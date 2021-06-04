‘Warrior-Type’ Doncic One of Toughest Players

Despite battling severe neck pain throughout the NBA playoffs, Luka Doncic has been able to lead the Mavericks to a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Most recently, Doncic had a remarkable performance in Game 5, putting up 42 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds.

After the game, Carlisle praised his young star’s perseverance amid his injury, "He's one of the toughest players I've ever seen, I've ever been around. He's just a warrior-type guy that happens to be one of the very best players in the world."

On Friday night, the Mavericks will return home to face the Clippers again for a chance to close out the series and face the Utah Jazz in the next round.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on TNT after the Mavs' Game 5 win:

"I played terrible at the end, but we got the win, and that's all that matters."

Doncic on how he’s feeling:

"Today, I was feeling way better."

Carlisle on Porzingis:

"Super patient. He did a terrific job defending. He didn't get a lot of touches because they were hugging him the entire time."

Kristaps Porzingis on what he's learned about himself:

"Whenever things don't work out how you expect or how you want them to work out, just stay in the moment, stay calm. I've matured a lot in these two years, and I also think that shows."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on Luka Doncic's 42-point game:

"I guess his neck feels great now. ... The performance he had today, it would've sucked if we didn't come out with the victory."

Game 5 is set to tip-off on Friday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m. CST.

