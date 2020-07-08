DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks engaged Tuesday in their final DFW workout before Wednesday departure to the Orlando Bubble with a clear statement from coach Rick Carlisle regarding the NBA goal.

"Our goal,'' Carlisle told us in our exclusive interview, "is to move up.''

Dallas presently sit in the No. 7 slot in the West with its 40-27 record. The COVID-19-fueled NBA hiatus means lots of changes ... but winning the bulk of the eight "seeding games'' in Orlando can mean a great positive change.

"In terms of seeding,'' Carlisle told us, "our goal is going to be to move up in the standings. It's always better to be a high seed because it means you're playing good and doing things to get better every day and that's how we're going to approach it.''

Rick later met the media via Zoom to discuss a number of issues. To wit: Carlisle on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis ...

Rick on his experienced vets ...

And Rick on "respecting'' COVID-19 ...

The fellas also got their work in on Tuesday ...

... and are now in Orlando to face two days of quarantine before a Friday practice, a trio of scrimmages and the eight "seeding'' games, which are scheduled thusly:

"The training camp will go by quickly,'' Carlisle said. "You play eight games in two weeks. That’s going to fly by, and then boom, we’re going into the playoffs.”