WATCH: Mavs' Luka 'Cooks' With Celeb Chef 'Salt Bae'

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is now a world-wide celebrity, with a $207 million contract.

"Salt Bae'' is also a world-wide celebrity with a unique reputation as a chef.

So if all the celebrities are hanging out in Mykonos, Greece, as they apparently do, it makes perfect sense for Luka and "Salt Bae'' to ... cook.

Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe is a media sensation with a chain of restaurants. He recently opened one in Dallas, in the Arts District. Nusr-Et Steakhouse is apparently packed on a nightly basis.

Doncic is also a media sensation after finishing his third season in the NBA while averaging 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, forging himself more momentum toward someday winning an MVP award in the NBA.

He also dazzled as a one-man show in leading the underdog Slovenian National Team to its unprecedented success in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

And now he's having fun with "Salt Bae" and they display huge pieces of meat while exclaiming "Wow!'' on cue.

Doncic has obviously earned his vacation time, and it can be argued that playing during the offseason in international ball will help keep him in shape once he's back at NBA work in less than two months.

So enjoy yourself, young man ... but be careful that salt intake ... and leave some of it for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will ya?

