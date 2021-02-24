WATCH: Mavs' Luka Doncic Reacts To His Clutch Game-Winner

It was seven magnificent seconds of Luka calm ... Luka magic ... and all Luka. And here's what Doncic has to say about it

DALLAS - Luka Doncic stepped back ... and then stepped up.

All-Star starter Doncic capped a 31-point night (along with 10 rebounds and eight assists) by banging home a three-pointer with two seconds left on Tuesday at the AAC to down Boston, 110-107.

And yes, it was seven magnificent seconds of Luka calm ... Luka magic ... and all Luka.

With less than seven seconds left in the fourth quarter and the scores tied at 107, Luka patiently let the clock tick down before creating just a bit of room for himself and then launching his trey from the left wing over a pair of Celtics defenders.

In the game, Doncic had help in pulling the Mavs to .500 with a 15-15 record. (Dallas has also now won seven of its last 11 games). Brunson, Richardson, Hardaway and Boban all scored in double-figures.

And what Doncic didn't have was help from Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with a back problem amid trade gossip - gossip that is being vehemently denied to DallasBasketball.com in our one-on-one interview with owner Mark Cuban.

As always, we continue to wish the Slovenian superstar Doncic had more help, and maybe once we get to the late-March NBA trade deadline, that will be realized. But for now? Another reminder to cherish the brilliance of Doncic, who at age 21 is averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game. ... and making plays on a nightly basis that make the Mavs must-watch stuff.

