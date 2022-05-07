WATCH: Wholesome Mavs Moment Between Luka Doncic & 2 Chainz’s Son

Luka Doncic helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a big Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Then he made a young fan’s night.

The stars were out at American Airlines Center on Friday night as the Dallas Mavericks defended home court with a 103-94 win over the Phoenix Suns to trim their series deficit to 2-1.

NFL players Dez Bryant and Von Miller were sitting courtside, and rapper 2 Chainz was seen sitting with his son, who was wearing a Luka Doncic jersey, and Mavs owner Mark Cuban near the Dallas bench.

After Doncic helped lead the Mavs to the big win at home with 26 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals, Cuban brought 2 Chainz’s son onto the court to get Doncic to sign his jersey after finishing up his postgame interview with ESPN.

That moment was captured and replayed on SportsCenter, and on Saturday, 2 Chainz posted a wholesome clip on Twitter of his son watching his moment with Doncic on TV.

As fiery and competitive as Doncic is on the court, he favors Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki with how humble and giving he is to his fans and community off the court. Earlier in the week, Doncic was selected as a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

The winner of the Community Assist Award will also win a $75,000 donation to the charity of his choice. That donation number was inspired by this season being the NBA's 75th anniversary.

Over the last year, Doncic has made multiple visits to see Make-A-Wish children, given holiday packages to 200 children at a Children's Hospital, refurbished two basketball courts in his hometown of Ljubljana, and made numerous donations and other gift surprises as well.

So the fact that he took time to make a young fan’s night on Friday should come as a surprise to no one. There will be many more wholesome Luka moments like this for the foreseeable future.