'We Looked Disinterested'? Mavs GAMEDAY at Clippers

Luka Doncic vs. Kawhi Leonard Won't Happen - And Hopefully, Dallas Looking 'Disinterested' Won't Happen, Either: Mavs GAMEDAY at Clippers

We're not prepared to hail Trey Burke as the Dallas Mavericks official spokesman for all things related to emotion, body language and psyche. But in trying to solve the puzzle that was Christmas' blowout loss at the Lakers, we might as well listen.

"I don't feel like we laid down, [but] I think there was stretches in the first half when we looked disinterested,'' Burke said after the 138-115 outcome. "In a game like today, I don't understand why it would be that way."

"Disinterested''? In Game 2 of the NBA season? On national TV? On Christmas against LeBron?

Again, Burke, as a back-of-the-rotation relative newcomer to the Mavs, may or may not have his finger on the pulse of this thing. But certainly he can bring some sense of energy into this Mavericks team.

The Mavericks will attempt to get into the win column on Sunday afternoon facing the undefeated Los Angeles Clippers. Here are some things to look out for prior to game time:

KEY PLAYER: Paul George has come out firing in the 2020-21 season, averaging 28 points in his first two games. George has spoken his revenge tour into existence after a disappointing end to last season in the bubble:

“I’m as locked in as you can be… I listen to Kobe on a daily basis… I’m on motherf----- asses,'' George said.

RECORD: Dallas Mavericks (0-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, first in the Western Conference)

INJURY UPDATE: Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: questionable (mouth laceration) Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

WHEN: Saturday, December 27, 2020 - 2:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV/RADIO: NBA TV, ESPN 103.3

FINAL WORD: "Block out. Block out and pursue. We've got to do a better job." - Mavs coach Rick Carlisle