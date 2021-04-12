Why J.J. Redick Should Debut Tonight: Mavs vs. 76ers GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to upset the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in a dog fight for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, in an early 6:30 p.m. CT Monday night tipoff for a nationally broadcasted game.

It's the second leg of a back-to-back for the Mavs, who failed to stop the San Antonio Spurs and DeMar DeRozen in a tough 119-117 loss last night.

Tonight's showdown could be Mavs newly acquired guard J.J. Redick's much-anticipated debut. Nicolo Melli and Redick were acquired by the Mavs in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last month for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, a second-round draft pick, and cash.

Redick hasn't played since March 3 due to a right heel injury. His fresh legs could be the offensive spark the Mavs need vs. the defensively-stout 76ers.

Philadelphia is tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the entire NBA. The 76ers are led by MVP-candidate Joel Embiid, who averages 29.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while Tobias Harris adds 20.6 points and 3.6 assists.

The Mavs are looking for a statement win before they travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACE: Former Mavs guard Seth Curry is averaging 12.3 ppg and shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point land.

INJURY REPORT: Last night Dallas missed Maxi Kleber (questionable, sore right leg). Also, we will keep an eye on Kristaps Porzingis, who sometimes sits on back-to-back sets due to injury management.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 2-point underdogs to the 76ers, and the total over/under is 224.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 home games and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The under is 4-0 in the 76ers last 4 overall. The under is 18-5 in Mavericks last 23 overall. The 76ers are 1-5 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Dallas and 1-5 ATS in the last 6 meetings.

RECORDS: MAVERICKS (29-23) VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (36-17)

WHEN: Monday, April 12, 2021, at 6:30 pm CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

