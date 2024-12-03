Will Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving Play in Mavericks-Grizzlies?
The Dallas Mavericks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, looking to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup. Luka Doncic (who is now off the injury report) returned on Sunday to play the Portland Trail Blazers, but Dallas was missing a bunch of key pieces. They will get a few players back for this big matchup.
Kyrie Irving, who missed Sunday's game with shoulder soreness, is available and will play on Tuesday. He was off the injury report entirely. He's only missed two games this season with minor injuries, and both were against "weaker" opponents.
READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Klay Thompson is questionable to play on Tuesday with plantar fascia. He has missed the last four games but Dallas has done well without him.
Dereck Lively II is also questionable to play on Tuesday with a hyperextended knee. He missed Sunday's game and played his normal allotment of minutes on Saturday against Utah.
Naji Marshall (illness) and Dante Exum (wrist surgery) have already been ruled out.
Memphis will be without first-round lottery pick Zack Edey (ankle sprain), GG Jackson (foot fracture), and Vince Williams Jr. (ankle sprain).
READ MORE: Mavericks Connected To Possible Jimmy Butler Trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter