Will Klay Thompson Play in Mavericks-Hawks?
The Dallas Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. They lost to the Miami Heat on Sunday in overtime and don't want to start a new losing streak.
Luka Doncic remains out with his wrist strain, as does Dante Exum after having wrist surgery during training camp. Daniel Gafford was listed on the injury report heading into the Miami game with shoulder soreness, but he's been replaced by a new player.
READ MORE: Mavericks at Hawks: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for Monday's game with left foot plantar fascia. He played 30 minutes and scored 15 points against the Heat on Sunday but played less than six minutes in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Thompson has had an up-and-down season, as in the game before against Denver, he went scoreless and shot 0/8 from the floor. He's still had a positive impact, showcasing smart play on defense and impacting the spacing of the floor.
Atlanta will be without Cody Zeller (not with the team) and Seth Lundy, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
READ MORE: Mavericks Fall in Overtime to Miami Heat, 123-118
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter