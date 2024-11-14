Dallas Basketball

Will Luka Doncic and PJ Washington Play in Mavericks vs. Jazz?

The Mavericks' superstar was on the injury report once again for Thursday night's game

Oct 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to break a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a game against the Utah Jazz. They're still dealing with injuries to a few key players, though they're starting to get healthier.

Luka Doncic is listed as probable with a right knee contusion, PJ Washington is doubtful to play with his right knee sprain, and Dante Exum is out with right wrist surgery. Doncic was listed as probable headed into the game against the Warriors with a groin strain, but his injury designation has changed.

The Mavericks could rest Doncic in this game and likely still come away with a win. The Jazz haven't been great this season, and Dallas has back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Spurs and Thunder.

The good news is that Dereck Lively II is no longer on the injury report after playing 24 minutes against the Warriors, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Given Dallas' issues in starting games, Jason Kidd could consider moving him to the starting lineup over Daniel Gafford to try something else.

Utah is without Taylor Hendricks, who suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Mavericks earlier in the season. They'll also be without Walker Kessler as he deals with a hip injury. Kessler had 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Mavs earlier in the season.

