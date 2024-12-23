Will Luka Doncic Play in Mavericks-Trail Blazers?
The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Monday night, looking to build momentum before their Christmas matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They've missed Luka Doncic in their last two games, both against the LA Clippers, with a heel contusion that he apparently suffered against the Golden State Warriors.
With a week off since that 45-point triple-double against the Warriors, Dallas is hoping to get him back for this matchup as a tune-up for his national TV games on Wednesday.
Doncic is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with his heel contusion. Everyone else on Dallas' injury report will be out: Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), and Brandon Williams (right thumb sprain). Hardy hasn't played since spraining his ankle late in their win over the Washington Wizards on December 5th.
Portland will be without Matisse Thybulle, who is also dealing with a right ankle sprain. Portland's coach Chauncey Billups said recently that Thybulle still hasn't progressed to full contact activity in practice. Dalano Banton is questionable for Monday's game with a hip contusion.
