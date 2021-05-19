Will Mavs Be Without A Top Defender In Playoffs?

DALLAS - With the the first round of the NBA playoffs just days away, the Dallas Mavericks are unsure about the status of one of their best defenders in Maxi Kleber.

The 6-foot-10 big man has been battling an Achilles issue off and on, causing him to miss most of the last two weeks of the regular season, playing limited minutes in only two of the final eight games for the Mavs.

His availability is crucial for the Mavs to attempt to slow down Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 32.8 points against Dallas in the first-round playoffs series last season.

There is reason to be optimistic...Kleber went through a large portion of Wednesday’s practice, according to Coach Rick Carlisle. Will he play in Saturday's opener, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. CT in Los Angeles?

“Today he went through parts of the contact portion of practice, and there was a large contact portion of practice and did well, to my knowledge," Carlisle said Wednesday. "Some of this is the test of how it’s going to feel the next day. But we’re hoping that he’s going to be OK. He’s obviously a big part of our team, whether he’s a starter or coming off the bench....We’re hopeful. And that’s about all I can tell you at this point. We’re going to have to see how the next couple days go.”

Dallas would definitely miss Kleber's excellent three-point shooting and ability to switch off of bigger players and guards.

Leonard, n the first round last season (32.8 points), will have to deal with Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and, occasionally, Dončić guarding him.

If he's out, the Mavs could rely more on Dorian Finney-Smith to guard Leonard, as well as Luka Doncic, occasionally. There also would be more minutes available for Nicolo Melli.

“This Achilles thing has been manageable to an extent," said Carlisle last week. “It’s tough on any players. And it’s tough for a guy who really depends on his quickness to guard smaller guys on switches, to protect the rebound, rebound, those kind of things.”

