Will Mavs Sweep Spurs to Make History? Texas Rivalry GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks host rival San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, with a chance to sweep the season series for the first time in its 41-year history.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host rival San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, with a chance to sweep the season series for the first time in its 41-year history. It's a big game for the state of Texas, albeit not as big as it once was, but a fierce rivalry with competitive history (including skirmishes and broken noses) all the same.

The Mavs have beaten the Spurs in five of the last six regular season meetings, including the last three matchups at the American Airlines Center. In the most recent matchup, Dallas cruised to an 11-point victory over the Spurs last month.

The two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Spurs have lost their last five games by an average of 9.4 points while allowing 51.1 percent shooting from the field. The Mavs have won their last five games by an average of 9.8 points.

Watch out for the Dallas slayer, Spurs' DeMar DeRozen who has totaled 59 points in two games against the Mavs this season.

It's the first game of a back-to-back for the Mavs, who also host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

LUKA MAGIC: Doncic has scored 25 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games. The Slovenian star is averaging 28.4 points, 9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game in nine career games against the Spurs.

[READ: How Bad is Luka Doncic's Technical Foul Trouble?]

MAVS INJURY REPORT:

Willie Cauley-Stein is Probable (Health and Safety Protocols)

Maxi Kleber is Questionable (Right Lower Leg; Soreness)

JJ Redick is Out (Right Heel; Soreness)

[READ: Is Redick nearing his Dallas Debut?]

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 6.5-point favorites to the Spurs, and the total over/under is 222 points.

BETTING TRENDS: The Spurs are 5-1 against-the-spread in their last 6 road games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Mavericks are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 home games and 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The over is 4-1 in Spurs last 5 overall.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (29-22) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (24-26)

WHEN: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA Leaguepass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM