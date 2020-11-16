DALLAS - NBA Draft expert Chad Ford calls him a "polarizing project.'' But he also says some NBA teams view him as "the next Manu Ginobili.''

Sounds intriguing enough to us, especially as Ford has the Dallas Mavericks using their No. 18 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft to select guard Leandro Bolomaro of Argentina.

Here's what Ford writes:

"Bolomaro is a bit of a polarizing prospect … his unique approach to the game turns some teams off and has other teams pegging him as the next Manu Ginobili. His contract situation with Barcelona means that he’s likely to spend a year, maybe two, in Europe before coming to the NBA.

"The Mavs front office has the best international scouting outfit in the NBA and don’t be shocked if they nab him, let him develop for a year or two overseas and then plug him into the starting line-up down the road. He’s really, really grown on me since my first Big Board.''

Ford (who also mentions that "Arizona’s Josh Green is also getting looks here'') is obviously onto something when he notes the Mavs' Donnie Nelson/Tony Ronzone-led mastery of international talent.

Bolomaro is 6-7, 200, and just turned 20. He's been playing in Barcelona for the last two years ... and Ford's note that he might stay overseasons for "a year, maybe two'' is off-putting to us, given how much we want Dallas to make major roster strides now.

Ford's thoughts on a Dallas connection to Green ultimately have the Arizona wing going to Utah at 23. Also worth noting: We know the Mavs have an affection for TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane; Ford has him still on the board for Dallas, but going to the Sixers at No. 21.