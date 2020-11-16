SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

Will Mavs Draft 'The Next Ginobili' at 18?

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - NBA Draft expert Chad Ford calls him a "polarizing project.'' But he also says some NBA teams view him as "the next Manu Ginobili.''

Sounds intriguing enough to us, especially as Ford has the Dallas Mavericks using their No. 18 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft to select guard Leandro Bolomaro of Argentina.

Here's what Ford writes:

"Bolomaro is a bit of a polarizing prospect … his unique approach to the game turns some teams off and has other teams pegging him as the next Manu Ginobili. His contract situation with Barcelona means that he’s likely to spend a year, maybe two, in Europe before coming to the NBA. 

"The Mavs front office has the best international scouting outfit in the NBA and don’t be shocked if they nab him, let him develop for a year or two overseas and then plug him into the starting line-up down the road. He’s really, really grown on me since my first Big Board.''

READ MORE: Mavs' Target Giannis On Staying With Bucks: "It Depends ...

READ MORE: Mavs NBA Rumor Donuts: 'Flood Of Deals Expected'

Ford (who also mentions that "Arizona’s Josh Green is also getting looks here'') is obviously onto something when he notes the Mavs' Donnie Nelson/Tony Ronzone-led mastery of international talent.

Bolomaro is 6-7, 200, and just turned 20. He's been playing in Barcelona for the last two years ... and Ford's note that he might stay overseasons for "a year, maybe two'' is off-putting to us, given how much we want Dallas to make major roster strides now.

Ford's thoughts on a Dallas connection to Green ultimately have the Arizona wing going to Utah at 23. Also worth noting: We know the Mavs have an affection for TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane; Ford has him still on the board for Dallas, but going to the Sixers at No. 21.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Mechanics - And Players - In A Mavs Blockbuster Trade With Thunder

The Mechanics - And Players - Available In A Dallas Mavs Blockbuster Trade With Thunder

Mike Fisher

Mavs Hire 'Offensive Guru' to Carlisle Coaching Staff

The Dallas Mavs Hire 'Offensive Guru' Zach Guthrie to the Rick Carlisle Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Mavs & Top Of NBA Draft

Whitt's End: The Dallas Mavs & Top Of NBA Draft - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Giannis On Future With Bucks: "It Depends ... The NBA is Business" - Mavs Chances Rising?

NBA trades, the draft and free agency are all happening next week, but the madness is getting a head start, as Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed unsure about his future with the franchise in a recent interview. Are the Dallas Mavericks chances of pairing him with Luka Doncic rising?

Dalton Trigg

WATCH: Dallas Mavs Big Man Boban Marjanovic Spends A Day at the Dallas Zoo

Boban Marjanovic's off day is highly entertaining as the Dallas Mavericks' good-time guy hangs out at the Dallas Zoo

BriAmaranthus

Oddsmakers See Oladipo Trade to Mavs

NBA Rumors: Oddsmakers See Victor Oladipo Trade to Dallas Mavs

Mike Fisher

Trade Talks: Mavs Interested in Bulls Zach LaVine?

With the NBA offseason about to kick off, the Dallas Mavericks have been at the center of trade rumors around the league, including with the latest buzz surrounding Bulls guard/wing, Zach LaVine

BriAmaranthus

Mavs & Tobias Harris - And How 'Change' Tells A Story

On The Mavs And Tobias Harris - And How A 'Change' Of Priorities Tells A Story About Dallas' Plans

Mike Fisher

Could Mavs Net Oubre From 4-Way Chris Paul Trade?

Could The Dallas Mavs Net The Suns' Kelly Oubre From A 4-Way Chris Paul Trade?

Mike Fisher

NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested in Dinwiddie

We’ve discussed the idea of Jrue Holiday and Victor Oladipo joining the Dallas Mavericks, but this week, a new intriguing name got added to the mix — Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dalton Trigg