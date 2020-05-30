WNBA, Cowboys Players Among Those Speaking Out On 'Senseless Brutality'

The WNBA Players Association issued a statement on Friday citing the "senseless brutality that we have seen in different parts" of the United States and demanding "strong leadership at all levels that is equally committed to achieving true social justice.''

The WNBPA specifically noted "peaceful protest'' and cited the recent tragic deaths of "Ahmaud Arbery, Breanna Taylor, George Floyd and far too many other women, men, children."

Floyd's death this week has resulted in a murder charge for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In February, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men as he jogged in Georgia. In March, Breonna Taylor, an EMT in Louisville, was killed in March when police raided her home and shot her.

Violent protests have broken out across the country, including in Dallas, where WFAA-TV's Rebecca Lopez provides this poignant sight:

Our columnist Richie Whitt is writing this weekend about America's two viruses - COVID-19 and racism. And Dallas Cowboys players are using social media to share their views. Among those speaking out are new QB Andy Dalton, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and team leader DeMarcus Lawrence.

From Dalton on Twitter on Saturday:

"I have a heaviness about everything that has gone on with George Floyd and many others. These racist acts are inexcusable and horrific. We have to fight against racism and not be naive to the injustice that is happening. Jesus came for people, all people, so we could experience His love and have eternal life in heaven. We were all created in His image. That makes every life valuable.”

From team leader DeMarcus Lawrence earlier this week on Twitter:

"DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!?

From cornerback Jourdan Lewis on Twitter:

"Would you like to be treated like a black person in America? Answer that question, don’t need any explanations. Yes or no.''