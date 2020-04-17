Dallas Basketball
WNBA Ponders Hiatus Return; Will Cite Gianna Bryant As 'Honorary Draft Pick'

Dorothy Gentry

DALLAS - While simultaneously preparing for tonight’s first-ever COVID-19-forced virtual draft, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is also preparing for a new season. 

“Our goal is to have a season when it is medically feasible,” she told reporters on a media call Friday afternoon.

The WNBA Draft, however, marches on, with the Dallas Wings and their cachet of picks one storyline ... and the league's decision to honor Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester and Gianna Bryant, the daughter of Kobe Bryant, as "Honorary Draft Picks.''

The three girls were among those who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with Kobe Bryant ,as they were traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach a youth basketball game.

Vanessa Bryant posted a video on Instagram on Friday promoting the WNBA Draft, citing the girls as members of "The Class of 2024."

That will be an emotional moment ... and the business of the draft will come with emotion as well.

Engelbert, in her ninth month as commissioner, said the League is going to “get through the draft, get onboard the new players and get the teams to thinking about their rosters,” all while having discussions centered around when to start their season which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are all in the same boat and trying to figure out how to start up sports and the different logistics that go with that,” she said about the various sports leagues that have been impacted by the pandemic. “It’s about data, medicine, finance, testing, and more. Things are changing every day. We’re monitoring everything and thinking through what to do.

“We are in an unprecedented time and we are using this time to scenario regarding start dates but our guiding principles continue to be the health and safety of everyone.”

In the meantime, the League is getting ready for the virtual draft, airing tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and the ESPN APP.

Engelbert said she has enjoyed changing her house into a draft room - she is using a sweater drying rack to hang up the jerseys - and knows the League made the right decision to hold it.

“The prospects have worked so hard and didn’t get the NCAA tournament or anything so to hear their names called tonight will make some dreams come true,” she said. “We have a great, strong rookie class this year. I called each of them to talk through what a virtual draft will look like since we are going through this together. “

Get more coverage of the Dallas Wings and the WNBA Draft via our Draft Primer, here.

Whitt's End: DFW Sports Radio Ratings, Dirk's Cards & Mavs Odds

