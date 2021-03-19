Could Mavs Trade For Kyle Lowry? - Pod Discussion

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we’re discussing Mark Cuban's comments on the team's NBA Trade Deadline plans - and a Kyle Lowry idea

Fresh off of the NBA's All-Star break, the Dallas Mavericks recently picked back up where they left off by beating the San Antonio Spurs, 115-104.

Our discussion was about the game ... and about trade ideas, including one for Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Luka Doncic help? We’re for it.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan go LIVE on the Locker Room app to recap the Mavs thrilling win over their division rivals. There's no doubt that Doncic will continue to produce at a high level for the rest of this season, but is Porzingis capable of doing the same? If he can play like he did in this game more often, the Mavs will be able to beat anyone they face.

From there, the guys get into some Mavs trade deadline talk, including reactions to what owner Mark Cuban said on the previous podcast in regards to the team's approach these next two weeks. Is what Cuban said the whole truth, or is he just holding his cards close to his vest? What do the Mavs consider as a "star player?" How do we feel about a couple of Spurs players as potential trade targets in DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge?

And Lowry? Let's discuss!

