LISTEN: 1-on-1 With Eugene Omoruyi: 'Mavs Ceiling Is Endless'

On this special episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by recent two-way contract signee Eugene Omoruyi in an exclusive interview

Although the Dallas Mavericks didn't win as many games in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League as they had hoped, one bright spot was rookie forward Eugene Omoruyi, who averaged 15 points and five rebounds in under 30 minutes per game for Dallas while shooting 55% from the field. After scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a game against the Utah Jazz, an elated Omoruyi was offered the Mavs' final two-way contract, which he signed in his Las Vegas hotel room.

On this special episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg was joined by Omoruyi in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview. Omoruyi dishes on exactly what was going through his mind when he found out that the Mavs were offering him a contract and how excited he is to be on his new squad. From there, Omoruyi talks about what he learned from his first Summer League experience, how he's already been working out with a certain Mavs' veteran this offseason and the best qualities of his game that will help the team in training camp and the upcoming season with both the Mavs and their G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

And even though Dallas had a quieter offseason than many expected, Omoruyi already sees how this Mavs' team can be special in the 2021-2022 season.

"I'm just ready to go," said Omoruyi, excited about training camp being on the horizon. "I feel like the ceiling for our team is endless. ... We're all fighters, and we're all going to go out there and compete, and continue to make the Mavs move up (in the Western Conference standings)."

You can listen to the entire interview right here:

