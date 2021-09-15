LISTEN: Doncic Is MVP Favorite, But Will Mavs Be Good Enough?

LISTEN: Luka Doncic is the NBA's preseason MVP favorite, but will the Dallas Mavericks finish high enough in the Western Conference to give him a real shot at winning it?

For the second consecutive year, Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic is the preseason odds on favorite to win the NBA's MVP award. Last season, Doncic's individual stats were MVP-worthy, as he averaged 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists per game while shooting career-highs 48% from the field and 35% from deep. However, due to a number of unfortunate circumstances last season, the Mavs as a team didn't finish high enough in the Western Conference standings to give Doncic a real shot at being the league's MVP. Can this year's squad, led by new head coach Jason Kidd, help Doncic get over the hump?

READ MORE: Mavs To Sign Former New York Knicks Lottery Pick

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Doncic MVP odds, as well as the Mavs' odds of ended up with Goran Dragic, given his recent instagram posts. From there, the guys take time to answers all of this week's mailbag questions that were submitted by listeners, including whether or not Doncic's high usage rate will eventually take its toll on him, who would be the perfect actor to play Dirk Nowitzki in a movie, potential NBA expansion cities and much, much more!

Want to be notified when we host a LIVE show? Go to your app store and download the Fireside app, which was co-founded by Mavs' owner and friend of the podcast Mark Cuban. Fireside is where we'll be hosting all of our live content going forward, so search for "Dalton Trigg" on the app and follow to get notifications every time a new live episode begins.

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @dalton_trigg, @matt_galatzan and @GrantAfseth on Twitter

@dalton_trigg, @matt_galatzan and @GrantAfseth on Twitter LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts for a chance at winning a Mavs Step Back t-shirt. Be sure to include your Twitter account name in the review!

CONTINUE READING: Dallas Mavs Film Room: How Reggie Bullock Helps Luka Doncic