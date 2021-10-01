LISTEN: Mavs’ NBA Season Preview - Luka’s Next Step

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg is joined by Hardwood Knocks podcast co-host Dan Favale to layout an extensive preview of the upcoming Dallas Mavericks’ NBA season.

There's a new air of excitement blanketing the Dallas Mavericks’ organization that was impossible to ignore as they began training camp this week. The new Mavs' regime of Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd has this roster, led by 22-year-old superstar and MVP-favorite Luka Doncic, excited for a new and promising beginning as it sets its sights on climbing the ladder in the Western Conference this season.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, lead host Dalton Trigg sits down with Dan Favale, who hosts the Hardwood Knocks podcast and writes about the NBA for Bleacher Report, to do an extensive 2021-2022 NBA Season Preview for Dallas.

READ MORE: 'Position-less' Dallas Mavs: Does Dwight Powell Start at Center with Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis?

Although the Mavs didn't meet offseason expectations, are their new additions being underrated at this point? What does the next step for Doncic in Year 4 look like? Does Kidd playing Kristaps Porzingis at the power forward position make sense for this team? Who should play center next to him if that's the case? Should people be taking the over or under on Dallas' projected 48.5 win total?

All these questions and much, much more are answered in this hour-long, special edition episode. Be sure to hit that subscribe button!

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to: