Mavs Podcast: Doncic Dominates, Cauley-Stein Shines

The Step Back Podcast breaks down the Dallas Mavericks' 113-100 road win over the Houston Rockets, including Luka Doncic's 30-point triple-double, Willie Cauley-Stein thriving as the starting center, Tim Hardaway Jr. playing well in a Jason Terry-like bench role, and much, much more!

Less than 24 hours after suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks got superstar Luka Doncic back from a quad injury on the second night of a back-to-back in Houston, as well as a brand new starting lineup, which featured versatile big man Willie Cauley-Stein (something we've been advocating for here at DallasBasketball.com since before the regular season even started).

Those were just two reasons the Mavs were able to pull out a 113-100 win over the Rockets, improving their record to 3-4 on the season.

READ MORE: Doncic Earns First Triple-Double as Mavs Win Over Harden's Rockets

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs New Starter Cauley-Stein Helps Hold Harden

On this episode, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan break down the Mavs' big road win over the Rockets. From Doncic's massive 30-point triple double, to Cauley-Stein shining in his first game as a starter this season, to Tim Hardaway Jr. thriving in a Jason Terry-like role off the bench, it was an all-around impressive night for the Mavs in Houston.

Another underrated part of this Mavs win was the collective defensive effort Dallas put together to hold James Harden to just 21 points on 5-of-17 shooting. Dorian Finney-Smith has always been able to bother Harden over the last few years, but now, with another wing defender like Josh Richardson in the lineup, the Mavs had more defense to throw at the former MVP than they ever have.

Can the Mavs keep up this strong effort against the struggling Denver Nuggets on Thursday night? With three days off, could the Denver game finally be where Kristaps Porzingis makes his season debut? Let's talk about it!

