Mavs Podcast: Meet 'Clutch Luka'

Luka Doncic was clutch, and Cauley-Stein's defense against Jokic was impressive in the Dallas Mavericks' thrilling 124-117 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. We discuss that and more on the Mavs Step Back Podcast.

He said it would take time. He said they would learn. He said they would become more "clutch.''

And here we are.

'Luka Magic' was on full display in the Dallas Mavericks thrilling 124-117 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Doncic not only put up a massive stat line with 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, but he also shot an efficient 13-of-22 from the field and delivered in the clutch to seal the win.

These last two performances from Doncic against the Rockets and Nuggets show why the 21-year-old superstar was the preseason favorite to win MVP this season.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss Doncic's brilliance and how he's finally looking like the same player we saw in the NBA 'Bubble' a few months ago. Doncic being able to perform the way he did in Denver with that infamous high altitude shows us how much his conditioning has improved since the season opener against the Phoenix Suns.

The guys also talk about Willie Cauley-Stein's excellent defense on Nikola Jokic. Cauley-Stein only finished with five points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal, but his impact was much greater than what the box score shows. The Mavs are now 2-0 since Rick Carlisle inserted Cauley-Stein and Maxi Kleber into the starting lineup.

Kleber has been exceptional for the Mavs this season, bringing high energy on the defensive end night-in and night-out, as well as shooting an outstanding 48% from deep. With both Kleber and Cauley-Stein playing well, which front court player will go back to the bench once Kristaps Porzingis makes his return? Dive into today's episode, as we discuss all of that and much, much more:

