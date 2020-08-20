Mavs Step Back Pod: Jubilation And The Clippers

Excitement... jubilation... overwhelming joy. Whatever you want to call it, it's what everyone associated with the Dallas Mavericks was feeling after their triumphant Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On this episode, the guys capture those emotions and recap that Mavs' wire-to-wire 127-114 win in Game 2 of their first round series.

From Luka Doncic putting up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just 28 minutes, to Kristaps Porzingis bouncing back from his Game 1 ejection, we discuss all of that and so much more in this one. Thanks for listening, and enjoy!

