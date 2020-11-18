SI.com
Mavs Draft Board Pod: Bane, Green or Bey - Which Prospect Tops the List?

Dalton Trigg

At last, the day of the NBA Draft has finally arrived, and it guarantees us some Dallas Mavericks action in one way or another. The Mavs currently hold the No. 18 and No. 31 picks in tonight’s draft with a lot of options in front of them. Will Dallas trade their picks for a more established player? Will they keep the picks and just take the best players available? If so, who are those best players available, exactly?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, DallasBasketball.com’s draft expert Richard Stayman (also known by many as @MavsDraft on Twitter) joins us to discuss what the Mavs’ big board should look like tonight, a prospect he believes Dallas could trade up for, and much more!

Stayman has been on the Desmond Bane train for nearly three years now and says that he could be the best shooter in this draft due to his consistency shooting the ball over the course of four years at TCU. Not only is Bane an excellent on-court fit, but he'd be an off-court fit as well, being that he's a DFW product.

"Being able to play with someone like Luka Doncic, who makes the game easier for everyone around him, is something that I'd be extremely interested in," Bane told Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

As much as we like Bane, though, he only comes in at No. 2 on the Mavs Draft Big Board for pick No. 18. Tune in to get prepared for what we believe will be a fun night ahead!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Allegrodish
Allegrodish

“As much as we like Bane, though, he only comes in at No. 2 on the Mavs Draft Big Board for pick No. 18”

And.....???? Who’s number #1? Excellent coverage again by the good people at the star-telegram. Can not understand why the newspaper business is in the toilet. What’s the next article? The top 20 prospects in the nba draft.....excluding 7-18......

Comment

Allegrodish
Allegrodish

Cool!!! Great article.

Mavs Step Back Podcast

