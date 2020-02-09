Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Pod Ep 55: Trade Deadline Talk, Kidd-Gilchrist Notes, Luka's Ankle and Step Back Mailbag!

Matt Galatzan

Welcome to Episode 55 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

This week, Dalton and Matt recap the NBA trade deadline and discuss why the Mavs ultimately decided not to do anything, and whether or not that was the right decision, given the team's needs. From there, the guys talk about how injuries have set this team back this season - it looks like Luka Doncic and his ankle will miss maybe just one more game, Monday at home against the Jazz - and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist potentially joining the Mavs from the buyout market. Finally, we take some time at the end to answer your Step Back Mailbag questions that were submitted to DallasBasketball.com.

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Screenshot 2019-09-26 23.06.19

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

'He Can't Miss!': Seth Curry's Hot Shooting Night Lifts Mavs Over Hornets, 116-100

Dalton Trigg

by

MikeFisher

Mavs Bidding On Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

The Dallas Mavericks Love Their 'Young Core' But Are Bidding On Hornets Ex Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

Mike Fisher

by

Dubs42

Mavs Fall to Wizards in Last-Second Road Loss

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to get back in the win column on Friday night after they were edged by the Washington Wizards 119-118 in D.C.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Post-NBA Trade Deadline: Mark Cuban Wants ‘Great Core’ to ‘Grow Together’

Unlike last season, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t make any noise at this year’s NBA trade deadline, but greater opportunities to potentially add another core piece could be on the horizon.

Dalton Trigg

by

Dubs42

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Mavs (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Dallas Mavericks Worked With the Los Angeles Laker And (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

Porzingis is OUT for Mavs at Hornets GAMEDAY: When Will Dallas Start To Finish?

It's the Second Night of a Road Back-to-Back, One of the NBA's Greatest Challenges. And it's Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets GAMEDAY: When Will Dallas Start To Finish?

Mike Fisher

NEW: Deadline Tracker - 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Mavs Carlisle

NEW: DallasBasketball.com's NBA Trade Deadline Tracker is here, taking You to today's 2 p.m. CT deadline: 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

by

izen

Soft Landing? Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview: Porzingis is IN

Tonight Marks the Beginning of a 'Soft Landing' Portion of the Dallas Mavericks' Schedule ... Our Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview As The Visitors are a Bit Bloodied and Broken - and Porzingis is IN

Mike Fisher

'Nothing From Nothing': What To Make Of Mavs Staying Quiet at NBA Trade Deadline

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavs Are Quiet as a Mouse at the NBA Trade Deadline. Does Nothing From Nothing Mean Nothing?

T.J. Macias

Just Because Covington is Off of the Board Doesn't Mean the Mavs NBA Trade Pursuits are Finished

The Dallas Mavericks may have missed out on Robert Covington, but their lack of depth on the wing is still a concern that needs to be addressed as we approach the NBA Trade Deadline

Matt Galatzan

by

izen