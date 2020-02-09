Mavs Pod Ep 55: Trade Deadline Talk, Kidd-Gilchrist Notes, Luka's Ankle and Step Back Mailbag!

Welcome to Episode 55 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

This week, Dalton and Matt recap the NBA trade deadline and discuss why the Mavs ultimately decided not to do anything, and whether or not that was the right decision, given the team's needs. From there, the guys talk about how injuries have set this team back this season - it looks like Luka Doncic and his ankle will miss maybe just one more game, Monday at home against the Jazz - and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist potentially joining the Mavs from the buyout market. Finally, we take some time at the end to answer your Step Back Mailbag questions that were submitted to DallasBasketball.com.

