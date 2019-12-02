Dallas Basketball
Mavs Step Back Episode 48: Luka's Mavs get 'Biggest Win of the Season' Against LeBron's Lakers, 114-100

Dalton Trigg
by

The guys recap and break down the Mavs' biggest win of the season, as well as look ahead to the upcoming schedule.

Welcome to Episode 48 of the ‘Mavs Step Back Podcast'. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

In this episode, Dalton and Matt recap the Mavs' thrilling 114-100 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, in what was, in the guys' opinions, the biggest win of the season. From Luka Doncic's third quarter magic, to Dwight Powell's best overall game of the season, to Justin Jackson Island filling up with each passing day, the guys cover all of it, plus look ahead to the Mavs' upcoming schedule as well. Thanks for listening!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on the Youtube platform, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content we are working on for everyone.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice this season when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're about halfway there, so sign up while you can.

We are truly excited to bring you the best content we possibly can, and as mentioned on the pod, going forward our plan is to discuss the latest breaking news, as well as bring you Q&A shows with some of the best Mavs guests around.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

